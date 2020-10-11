'Brings back Sunday vibes': Viewers welcome return of 'ASAP' to free TV

MANILA — Avid supporters of “ASAP Natin To” were in for a treat on Sunday.

For the first time since ABS-CBN shut down its broadcast operations on Channel 2 in May, the Kapamilya variety program finally made its free television comeback on Sunday following the deal between ABS-CBN and Zoe Broadcasting Network.

Fans were delighted by this that they took to Twitter to share their joy now that “ASAP Natin To” is available for non-cable TV users once again via A2Z channel 11.

“Tuloy tuloy ang kasiyahan from A2Z,” wrote one user.

“Watching #AsapNatinTo on A2Z Channel. Saya! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Iba pa rin Kapamilya Network,” said another one while using the love-stricken emoji.

Other netizens said seeing again the variety show on free TV “brings back the Sunday vibes."

Seein #ASAPNatinTo on Free TV brings back the Sunday Vibes of our Sunday Afternoon. Thank you A2Z ❤️💚💙 — Argie (@GhieAmaro) October 11, 2020

Dami na commercial A2Z 😃#ASAPNatinTo — george (@george46354651) October 11, 2020

Thank A2Z Channel 11 for bringing back #ASAPNatinTo in free tv again. God bless. https://t.co/ZYm5DULFHb — Mhay D (@i_say_what_is) October 11, 2020

May Worship Songs na rin ang @ASAPOFFICIAL ha! Talking about VARIETY talaga! A2Z talaga Spiritual channel ♥️😍 Happy Sunday! #ASAPNatinTo — Bcd.boi (@jmagreda) October 11, 2020

A2Z is a brilliant concept of channel branding. Tatak Kapamilya Network! Kudos! 👏👏👏👏❤️#ASAPNatinToOnA2Z #ASAPNatinTo — Norman Galabo (@GalaboNorman) October 11, 2020

Watching #AsapNatinTo on A2Z Channel. Saya! 😍 Iba pa rin Kapamilya Network! Hihi — islandlife 🖤 (@SteffySoon) October 11, 2020

my parents and our relatives are so happy knowing that they can watch Kapamilya shows again through A2Z ☺️ currently watching #ASAPNatinTo ❤️ — 𝙹 𝙾 𝙽 𝙰 𝙼 𝙰 𝙴 🌼 (@_imanuj) October 11, 2020

#ASAPNatinTo na mga Kapamilya! ang saya talaga makabalik sa free tv 🥰 tutok na po sa Kapamilya Channel at A2Z! — irene margaret 👑 (@irenebartssss) October 11, 2020

The first episode of “ASAP Natin To” on free TV opened with a Christmas-themed number led by Regine Velasquez and Jolina Magdangal who sang "Kumukutikutitap."

This was followed by performances from Martin Nievera and Jason Dy of the song "Pasko Na Naman," ZsaZsa Padilla and Jed Madela of the song "Ang Pasko Ay Sumapit," and Ogie Alcasid and Erik Santos of the song "Pasko Anong Saya."

The opening segment was capped off by Jona, Klarisse de Guzman, and KZ Tandingan with their version of Yeng Constantino’s "Pasko sa Pinas."

The rebranded A2Z is on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.