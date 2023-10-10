WATCH: Benedix Ramos drops first single under Star Music

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Benedix Ramos has released his first single "Hindi Ka Sa Akin" under Star Music.

The track, which was released over the weekend, is now available on various music streaming platforms. It's lyrics video and music video have been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Star Music.

The more than four-minute track was composed by Ramos himself and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

In a social media post, Ramos thanked all those who were part of his latest release.

Just last month, Ramos collaborated with Vivoree Esclito for the track "Sayaw ng mga Tala."

Before that, he released "Tara G!," a collaboration with Trisha Denise, last year for the youth-oriented show of the same title.

After his "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" stint as a celebrity housemate, Ramos joined "Love In 40 Days" and was also one of the hosts of "Bida Star Versus" which concluded last year.

