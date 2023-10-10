MANILA -- Richard Gutierrez paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Sarah Lahbati in celebration of the actress’ birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Gutierrez posted a collection of photos from various moments throughout their years together, expressing his gratitude for Lahbati's wonderful role as a wife and mother to their children.

“My love, my best friend, my wife. 11 years together and my love and loyalty for you remains steadfast,” he said.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for everything that you do for our family, and the boundless nurturing love that you give Zion and Kai,” he added.

To end his post, Gutierrez shared his birthday wish for Lahbati.

“May God bless this day with laughter, happiness and a renewed sense of love and strength. Happy Birthday my love,” he said.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have been married for three years now.

The celebrity couple pushed through with their wedding in 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19, with an intimate ceremony attended only by small number of guests.

Gutierrez and Lahbati have two children, Zion and Kai.