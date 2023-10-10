Pinay singer is 4-chair turner in 'Voice of Germany'

Filipino singer Joy Esquivias turned emotional as she succeeded to have all the coaches of "The Voice of Germany" turn for her.

Esquivias, 25, impressed the coaches and the audience with her rendition of "Symphony" by Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson.

According to Esquivias, she is from Philippines and been staying in Germany for years.

Esquivias chose Shirin David to be her coach on the show.

On Instagram, Esquivias shared that she's happy to be part of the show and Team Shirin.

"This moment felt so surreal! I can't believe my journey goes on. I'm so happy to be part of this show and to be part of team Shirin! Thanks for all your support," Esquivias captioned one of her Instagram updates.

As of writing, Esquivias's blind audition video has already been viewed for almost 200,000 times.

