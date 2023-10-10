LOOK: Arjo Atayde poses with other Asian stars

Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde got to meet Korean and other Asian stars in Busan, South Korea while attending the 2023 Asia Contents Awards.

Photos of Atayde with Asian stars Rebecca Lim (“Third Rail”), Karishma Tanna (“Scoop”), Fan Wei (“The Long Season”), Yagira Yuya (“Gannibal”), and Nat Kitcharit (“Delete”) were shared by ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic on social media.

Atayde also posed with Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryon (“Moving”).



The actor-politician is nominated for best lead actor for his stellar performance as Agent Anton dela Rosa in the drama series “Cattleya Killer” on Amazon Prime Video.

Atayde is up against Fan Wei of “The Long Season,” Nat Kitcharit of “Delete,” Ryu Seung-ryong of “Moving”, Satoh Takeru of “First Love”, and Yagira Yuya of “Gannibal.”

This is Atayde's second nomination from the same award-giving body, having previously clinched the Best Actor trophy three years ago for his standout performance in “Bag Man.”

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) is an annual event that recognizes excellent contents made for TV, OTT, and online across Asia.

