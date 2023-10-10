K-pop group (G)I-DLE releases all-English EP 'Heat'

Promotional photo for K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's 'Heat.' Handout photo

Seeking to captivate a broader audience, especially in the United States, K-pop chart-toppers (G)I-DLE has released its first all-English extended play (EP).

The five-piece girl group recently dropped the EP titled "Heat" alongside the music video for its lead single "I Want That," which also stars award-winning Korean actor Park Jeong-min.

"Heat" is comprised of five tracks, with "powerful beats and mesmerizing vocals" that "listeners won't be able to resist," according to a press release. It also includes "I Do," which was released last July.

The group collaborated with a number of renowned American singers and songwriters for the EP, including OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, Meghan Trainor, Melanie Fontana and Jon Bellion.

The EP was jointly produced by (G)I-DLE's label Cube Entertainment and 88rising, an American music company that promotes Asian talents.

"When we met the (G)-IDLE members, they were just so full of excitement and positivity, their energy is contagious, it’s something I haven’t experienced before and naturally, we just got really excited about what we could do together," said 88rising executive vice-president John Yang.

Debuting in 2018, (G)I-DLE — composed of Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua — is known for hit tracks such as "Tomboy," "Nxde," and most recently "Queencard."

The quintet visited Manila last year, playing at the New Frontier Theater for its "Just Me ( )I-DLE" concert tour.

