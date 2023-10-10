Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano are enjoying their time with their daughter Isabella Rose in Singapore.

In an Instagram post, Mendiola shared their snaps of their quality time at the Gardens by the Bay.

"Quick family vacation in Singapore! Swipe left till the end to see kung sino nagbihis ng shirt galing sa souvenir shop dahil sobrang pinagpawisan siya," Mendiola said in the caption.

Manzano and Mendiola got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

They welcomed their baby girl in December 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: