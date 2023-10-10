Fil-Am teen is latest 4-chair turner on 'The Voice'

Filipino-American teen Kaylee Shimizu wowed the judges in the latest season of "The Voice" as she got all four chairs to turn during the blind auditions.

Shimizu, who hails from Hawaii, also received standing ovation for her beautiful rendition of “Golden Slumbers” by The Beatles.

“We’re just stunned right now. .. Your voice was just dazzling. It was so creative. It was so musical,” said coach John Legend after her performance.

Asked if she grew up singing, Shimizu replied: "I grew up singing karaoke... Filipino family. So I've been singing for my whole life."

She also shared to Legend that she is interested in doing soulful, R&B songs in the show.

Coach Gwen Stefani admitted that she was blown away by Shimizu's performance.

"Your vibrato it's so slow, like a wave and it feels like you have so much control over that. I've never heard anything like that before," she said.

"I just can't believe what I just witnessed. That was just unbelievable. When we talk about technically gifted, I've never met anyone so gifted. The song choice was perfect by the way," Niall Horan said.

"When I was 17, I had not the imagination to be even thinking about singing like you. I'd never heard anybody do what you did on the stage today. It was spiritual to me," coach Reba McEntire shared.

In the end, Shimizu chose Legend as her coach.

As of writing, Shimizu's blind audition video has already been viewed for almost 2 million times.

In a social media post, Shimizu thanked everyone who supported her.

"Thank you everyone for so much LOVE AND SUPPORT!!! I seriously appreciate it!! I'm beyond happy and I still can’t believe it LOL this opportunity is a once in a life time thing!" she wrote.