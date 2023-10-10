South Korean actor Gang Dong-won in 'Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman.' Still from CJ ENM

A fake exorcist who is skeptical of the supernatural finds himself facing the real deal in the South Korean comedy thriller film "Dr. Cheon and the Lost Talisman," which arrives in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, October 11.

Based on a webtoon, the movie follows Dr. Cheon, a fake exorcist who uses "his penetrating insight into people's minds" to perform fake exorcisms.

After being approached by a client with an enticing offer, Dr. Cheon and his assistant become caught up in a "series of strange phenomena," leading them to uncover the secrets of a mysterious talisman.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The cast includes Gang Dong-won (from "Peninsula"), Huh Joon-ho ("Designated Survivor: 60 Days" and "Snowdrop"), Esom ("Scarlet Innocence" and "Kill Boksoon") and Lee Dong-hwi ("Reply 1988").

The film will be shown exclusively at SM Cinemas in the Philippines.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.