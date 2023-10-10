Doug Kramer, wife Chesca mark 20 years of togetherness

MANILA – Former PBA player Doug Kramer took to social media to commemorate his two-decade journey with wife Chesca Garcia.

On Instagram, Kramer revealed that he and Garcia officially became a couple on October 9, 2003. Exactly four years later, on that very same date, he popped the question to the actress. Their wedding also took place on October 9, 2008.

Reflecting on their two decades of being together, Kramer expressed his astonishment at having spent half of his life with Garcia.

“Indeed, a roller coaster of an adventure! We enjoyed the highs, and held each other even more during the lows. And we're still here,” he began.

Through all those years, Kramer confessed that Garcia remains his crush.

“Still so attracted to you because there's just so much to love about you. I truly love you more than the day I married you. God gave me the best partner I could have. The best mom to my kids,” he said.

For Kramer, there is no challenge that he is afraid of because he knows Garcia is by his side and they have God at the center of their family.

“So cheers to more disagreements and reconciliations sealed with a kiss! My job is to continue to cherish and nurture you more every day, of every year that we're together,” he said.

To end his post, Kramer professed his love for Garcia.

“I love you Francesca! Happy 15th wedding anniversary and 20 years together! God is so good,” he said.

Kramer and Garcia have three children, Kendra, Scarlett, and Gavin.