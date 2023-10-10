Donny Pangilinan learned to ride a jeep for 'Can't Buy Me Love'

Photo from Star Creatives' Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor Donny Pangilinan admitted that he learned how to ride a jeep for his role as Bingo in the series "Can't Buy Me Love."

For Pangilinan, it is important for him to immerse in the life of Bingo in order to show the nuances of his character.

"One entire day, we scheduled just for us to go to Binondo talaga. Binondo, Divisoria, first time kong umikot kasama si Direk (Mae Cruz-Alviar) na ganoon talaga. We just went around incognito kasama 'yung team, umiikot lang kami," he said at a press conference for the series.

"Ang daming raket ni Bingo sa buhay, kaya ang dami niya ring gagawin sa series na 'to. I really wanted to make sure na alam ko rin 'yung pinagdadaanan ni Bingo at the same time kung paano sila magsalita," he added.

Pangilinan also credited his co-actors who helped him make his character believable.

"I also got a lot of help from my co-actors here like sina Kuya Ketchup (Eusebio), Kuya Hyubs (Azarcon), si Anthony (Jennings), kung tama ba 'yung pronunciation ko or can I say this sentence better, 'yung mga ganoon," the actor said.

"Feeling ko, group effort talaga and we're all in this together, that's the most important. So in terms sa preparations, sa kanila ko rin nakukuha 'yung Bingo ko," he added.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

