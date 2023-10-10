Belle Mariano plays rich girl for a change in 'Can't Buy Me Love'

Photo from Star Creatives' Instagram account.

MANILA — Viewers have seen Belle Mariano in girl-next-door roles with a not-so-wealthy background like Maxpein in "He's Into Her" and Ayef in "An Inconvenient Love," both with Donny Pangilinan.

But in her upcoming series "Can't Buy Me Love," Mariano will be playing Caroline, a rich girl from a traditional Chinese-Filipino family.

"Si Caroline, sobrang opposite niya kay Belle, sobrang complex niyang tao. Parang sobrang reserved niya, sobrang stoic niya, lahat ng bitbit niya sa buhay, sinasarili niya lang, kasi ang bigat nasa loob," the Kapamilya star told reporters in a press conference.

"Kapag lalabas ako ng set, nadadala ko siya. Parang ang bigat, parang ang bigat-bigat pa rin ng feeling ko kahit paglabas ko ng set. Getting into character and getting out of character 'yan 'yung challenge na na-encounter," she added.

Mariano shared how she learned Hokkien and immersed herself in the Chinese culture to get her part right.

"I did seven days na Hokkien classes, talagang inaral ko, in-immerse ko 'yung sarili ko sa culture ng Chinese kasi 'yung family nga ni Caroline rito, she's coming from a wealthy Chinese family, we did all of those. Direk and I had this parang date kami the whole day about Caroline," she said.

Mariano added that she is still learning new things about her character. "It was actually a collaboration between Direk and I and to Bingo," she said.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” will premiere on Netflix on October 13, three days ahead of free TV and 24 hours before it’s shown on pay TV. It will also air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5 starting October 16.

