WATCH: Nicki Minaj joins rappers in 'Call Of Duty' ad

Nicki Minaj joined her fellow rappers in an ad for the upcoming release of a Call of Duty.

"Pull up with the Barbz. Superheroes no capes," Minaj said in the video for the release of Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Minaj was joined by Lil Baby, Pete Davidson, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Lando Norris, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Faze Clan’s Nuke Squad, and squads from all over the world.

Last August, Minaj reached a new milestone with her new song "Super Freaky Girl" topping the Billboard Hot 100.

This is her first song as a solo artist to peak at number 1 after her 2020 reign with “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and feature with Doja Cat on “Say So.”

“Super Freaky Girl” is also Minaj’s 21st Hot 100 top 10, and her second this year, after “Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby, which debuted and peaked at number 2.

Minaj rose to fame in 2010 with her debut album “Pink Friday” with the hit single “Super Bass.” She is also known for her songs “Roman Holiday,” “Anaconda,” “Pound The Alarm,” and “Moment 4 Life”.

