Nikki Gil celebrates daughter's first birthday

MANILA – Nikki Gil turned to social media to celebrate the first birthday of her daughter Madeline.

Sharing a series of their family pictures during the party, Gil wrote: “And… ONE. Happy Birthday to my sweet Madeline. Mama, Dada and Manong Finn love and adore you.”

Following Gil’s post, her celebrity friends including Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola, Sitti Navarro and more were quick to comment.

They all wished baby Madeline a happy birthday, while noting how adorable she looks in the pictures.

Gil first announced that she and her husband BJ Albert were having a second child in April 2021.

Gil gave birth to her first child in 2017. She gave birth to Madeline in October 2021.

The singer-actress has been married to Albert for six years now.

