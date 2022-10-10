Neri Naig, Chito Miranda's son Cash turns 1

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Neri Naig and Chito Miranda celebrated the birthday of their youngest child Manuel "Cash" Alfonso, who turned one year old over the weekend.

On Instagram, the Parokya ni Edgar frontman shared his message for his son's special day.

"Alam ko hindi mo pa mababasa ito dahil una, wala ka pa namang Instagram, and 2nd, di ka pa naman marunong magbasa... pero gusto ko lang sabihin na mahal na mahal ka namin. You put so much joy and happiness sa mga puso ng mga taong nakapaligid sa iyo," Miranda wrote.



"Gusto ko sana sabihin na wag kang magbabago... pero syempre magbabago ka pa. Di ka pa nga nagsasalita eh... pero sana masiyahin at malusog ka hanggang sa pagtanda (sabihin ko sana hanggang lumaki ka...pero malaki ka na eh) I'm sure mababasa mo din itong message na 'to eventually, and sana mabalikan mo lahat ng memories mo mula pagkabata and mapangiti ka dahil alam mo without a doubt kung gaano ka namin kamahal," he added.

For her part, Naig thanked those who attended the birthday party of Cash.

"Salamat sa pagmamahal sa Pamilya Miranda lalong lalo na kay Cash. Nakita ko naman na sobrang happy mo kahapon sa birthday party mo. Ayun lang, worth it lahat.," she wrote.

Naig and Miranda celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in December. They have another son, Alfonso III, who is turning 6 years old in November.

