LOOK: How Joshua Garcia spent his 25th birthday

MANILA - Joshua Garcia turned to social to give his followers a glimpse of how he marked his 25th birthday.

Posting a reel on Instagram, Garcia showed that he spent his special day with his close friends in showbiz such as Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo, Kyle Echarri, Hyubs Azarcon, Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda, LA Tenorio, Ria Atayde, and Trina Guytingco.

They had fun spending time at an arcade and they also went on a group ride aboard their scooters.

Moreover, they went biking and golfing.

Last week, Garcia also got a birthday greeting from beauty vlogger Bella Racelis through an Instagram Stories update.

Garcia and Racelis, who have been romantically linked since August, were recently spotted holding hands in public, fanning speculation surrounding their relationship.

Garcia currently stars in the superhero series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” and will be seen in the upcoming movie “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan.”

