MANILA - Actor Donny Pangilinan added another feather to his cap after he finally graduated from college.

On Sunday, Donny shared the good news to all his fans and followers after uploading his graduation photos on Instagram. He said he and his two sisters decided to complete their respective college courses when the pandemic hit over two years ago.

"For those who don’t know, when the pandemic hit over 2 years ago, Ella, Hannah, and myself decided to complete our degrees together (with mine specifying in Leadership), " Donny wrote on his Instagram page.

"And today, despite the busy schedules, many sleepless nights (and fights 😂), we were able to have a joint graduation ceremony thanks to the visit of our professor, who is here in Manila for a couple of days. I would like to thank Dr. Cyndi Romine and everyone of College for Global Deployment in Washington State for this opportunity, and for your patience and guidance," he added.

Donny also expressed his gratitude to his parents Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan.

"Thanks to mom and dad as well who kept telling me everyday to do my modules and papers 😬 love you both!," the actor wrote wrote.

On Instagram, Laxa also shared her happiness over her children's graduation.

In the comment section of Donny's post, his on screen partner Belle Mariano congratulated the actor.

"Congratulations !!! I’m so proud of you! 🥳," Mariano wrote.

Fans and followers of Donny also celebrated his newest milestone as GRADUATE NA SI DONNY trended on Twitter.

The Kapamilya heartthrob starred in hit series "He's Into Her" with Mariano.

Currently, the love team partners are set to star in Star Cinema film's "An Inconvenient Love," which hits cinemas on November 23.

"An Inconvenient Love" marks the second movie team-up of Pangilinan and Mariano, collectively known as DonBelle, following “Love is Color Blind,” which was released online in December 2021.



