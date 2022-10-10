Screenshot from Netflix's YouTube channel.

American actress Lindsay Lohan is returning with a new movie to be released by Netflix next month.

In a video released by Netflix, Lohan will be starring in an early Christmas film titled "Falling For Christmas."

"Happy Holidays everyone. Christmas has come early this year and I come bearing gifts," Lohan said in the trailer.

In the movie, Lohan plays a daughter of a hotel magnate who falls off a cliff and forgets her identity. She then embarks on a journey of finding herself with a new lifestyle.

Last March, the actress posted a screenshot of Deadline's article announcing the expanded deal with Netflix, teasing: "Exciting things to come!"

"In it, she plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," Deadline said of the Christmas film.

In a tweet, Netflix also confirmed the news but has yet to give details on the upcoming films.

"The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!" Netflix said in a tweet.

Lohan started her career with Disney's "The Parent Trap" and became a full-fledged Hollywood star with "Mean Girls."

