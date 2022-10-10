MANILA -- Singer Klarisse de Guzman is gearing for her first-ever major solo concert dubbed "Her Time."

The singer made the announcement in a social media post over the weekend.

"Finally! Magkikita-kita na tayo sa isang live concert! My first ever major solo concert! Excited na 'ko! Hope to see you. We will reveal more details SOON," De Guzman wrote on her Instagram page.

Last May, De Guzman released her single "Thank You," which is now available on various streaming platforms.



The track is De Guzman's first new music in a year. Her previous single "Ulan ng Kahapon" was released by Star Music in May last year.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired its finale last year.

She was also a runner-up on the first season of "Voice of the Philippines."

Related video: