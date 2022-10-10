Screenshots from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Actress Kathryn Bernardo underwent training with medical frontliners to execute her cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) scene in a recent episode of "2 Good 2 Be True".

In videos posted by ABS-CBN Entertainment on their website, Bernardo is seen with director Mae Cruz-Alviar watching a demonstration of the techniques on how to do the procedure. CPR is a first-aid procedure performed to provide oxygenation and circulation to the body during cardiac arrest.

Bernardo also asked questions about the procedure and the specifics of the incident such as hands’ position, moving the victim’s body, compression rate, speed, and the questions to ask the victim.

In last Friday episode of "2 Good To Be True", Nurse Ali (Bernardo) went to a clinic and bumped into a certain Diego, who could provide evidence of Helena's (Gloria Diaz) crimes. Tox (Gillian Vicencio) arrive to get Ali out of there upon orders of Eloy (Daniel Padilla).

On their way out, Ali sees Diego losing consciousness, so she rushed toward the victim despite the threat. Ali introduces herself to Diego’s companion as a nurse, then tries to revive the old man.

Bernardo first impressed the public when she used the Function Analysis System Technique (FAST) to see if Lolo Hugo (Ronaldo Valdez) had a stroke.

RELATED VIDEO: