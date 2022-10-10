Netflix "Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester"

In his latest standup special The King's Jester, Hasan Minhaj talks about some hard and inconvenient truths about family, fatherhood, and freedom of the press.

In his trademark style of comedy with a bite, Minhaj told stories that are funny, emotional, and insightful.

"Just like great movies and great songs and great lyrics and great poems, to me the best comedy operates on multiple levels. So obviously, you have to have a great setup, punchline, there's a joke. But to me if it can be both funny and maybe touching or meaningful, or shows you something new or insightful about the world, to me, that's the highest form of comedy," he shared.

"So I'm always chasing what the masters of craft were able to distill the human experience down into these really profound stories or jokes, and you end up leaving thinking about the world or your experience in a new way."

The King's Jester marks Minhaj's return to Netflix following his 2017 special Homecoming King and the political comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

In an episode of Patriot Act, the Peabody Award-winning comedian once talked about his fondness for Filipino food and segued into an informational segment about the political situation in the Philippines.

"One of the things is we have incredible privileges in the United States where we're able to say things, and safety is generally assumed. And that is something that people around the world don't have. And I think a lot of Americans take that for granted. The ability to freely express themselves on social media, in the town square, in the classroom, at work. And so, one of the things that I thought about when I have a show is hey, I have this opportunity to say some of these things. Maybe I can talk about what's happening in the world in a funny way," Minhaj noted when asked how he decided to include the Philippines in his work.

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester premiered globally on Netflix on October 4, 2022.