MANILA – Gab Valenciano took to social media to pen a sweet greeting for his girlfriend, model and host Thessa Cadiz.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Valenciano greeted Cadiz a happy birthday before enumerating the things he loves about her.

“I just want to let you know that you are extremely beautiful, through and through, inside and out. Your soul, your heart, your mind.. the way you unconditionally care and love your friends, your family and those who you hold close to your heart is truly inspiring,” he wrote.

“I am proud of all that you do to help those in need and constantly find ways to better the lives of others. Your presence alone motivates me to be the best I can be in every aspect of my life,’ he added.

Towards the end of his post, Valenciano described Cadiz as the “kindest person” he knows.

“You are a blessing not just to me, but to all those around you as well. Praying for many birthdays together to come,” he said.

Valenciano is the son of Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan. His siblings are Paolo and Kianna Valenciano.

