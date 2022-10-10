Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — The Top 5 queens of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 looked back on the highlights of the competition as only four of them will be competing in the finale this week.

Aside from winning a badge with Regine Velasquez as the guest judge, Precious Paula Nicole said she cherished every moment in the "Werk Room."

"May mga paghihirap man tayo pero lahat naman ng ‘yun hindi mapapantayan ng kahit anong experience ‘yun kaya lahat ‘yan happiest," she said.

Xilhouete said that she was certain about her bond with her partner after seeing him inside the competition: "Lalo kong nalaman sa sarili ko how I truly love my partner and how it matters most to me more than anything else."

Marina Summers felt like she is going to her graduation after wearing her best drag look on the runway.

"Hindi lang ito basta dress eh. Hard work, dream, pangarap siya. The highest form of your drag at this moment. Nung nakita ko ‘yung sarili ko sa salamin parang nag-flashback lahat ng mga challenges, runway, ng nangyari dito sa Werk Room at main stage. Ang sarap bitbitin ng buhay mo ngayon," she said.

Precious said she is excited about what's going to happen to them after the conclusion of the competition series.

"Ako excited ako sa mga mangyayari paglabas natin. Hindi ko na masyadong pine-pressure ‘yung sarili ko na may finals pa kasi I’m here to enjoy," she said.

" Naniniwala ako na ito’y ibinigay sa akin for a reason. Hindi enough ‘yung 11 years ko sa drag at grabe ‘yung natutunan ko rito lahat nung na-experience ko ng 11 years, wala gurl, nganga. Iba ‘to. Walang mapaglagyan ‘yung pasasalamat ko na nakasama ko kayo."

Minty Fresh lost the "You'll Always Be My Number One" lip-sync battle against Xilhouete and missed the finale. Xilhouete will be joining Marina Summers, Precious Paula Nicole, and Eva Le Queen in the finale of the competition series.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

