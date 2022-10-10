BGYO to release 2nd album 'BE:US' in November

MANILA — BGYO, the boy group dubbed the “Aces of P-pop,” is set to release its sophomore album in November, with back-to-back singles marking the comeback.

Gelo Rivera, Akira Morishita, Mikki Claver, JL Toreliza, and Nate Porcalla are ushering in a new music era with their new album “BE:US,” scheduled to drop on Nov. 3, BGYO announced on Monday.

Ahead of that, the lead single from the album, “Magnet,” along with its music video, will premiere on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., according to a schedule teaser.

A second single, the key track “PNGNP,” will also get the music video treatment on the same day the entire album releases.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Rivera could not hide his excitement when asked to describe the album in one word, saying the record will be “extraordinary.”

Claver, who similarly cheered when the topic was brought up, teased that their sophomore outing is simply the “best.” Morishita used the term, “kakaiba”; Porcalla said it would be “untouchable”; while Toreliza opted for “exciting.”

“BE:US” will come out a year after BGYO’s debut album, “The Light.”

BGYO was launched in January 2021 after two years of training and has since made a mark on the Philippine music scene.

Notably, it ranked No. 1 in global charts for emerging artists, became brand darlings with successive endorsement deals, and was hailed TikTok Philippines’ P-Pop Group of the Year along with three other acts, among other achievements.

