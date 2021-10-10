One hundred survivors of the 2020 eruption of the Taal volcano became the seventh and last group to bring home the P2 million jackpot prize on the weekend musical game show "Everybody, Sing" in its finale episode.

The group accumulated a total of 77 seconds for the final round, wherein they have to guess 10 song titles within that amount of time.

They breezed through the 10 songs in less than a minute, with around 30 seconds left to guess the three remaining titles.

After guessing 2 songs correctly, they were left with 17 seconds to guess the last song, which was "Langis at Tubig."

Emotions ran high when it was finally announced that they got the correct song title, especially as everyone were still reeling from the devastation brought by the volcano eruption.

The Taal survivors is the only group who won the P2 million jackpot prize, with previous winners only getting P500,000.

The finale episode is part of the "100 Songbayanan Special" which were shot before the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the normal episodes where there were only 25 players, the special episodes follow the original show format with 100 players, 10 rounds and a P2 million jackpot prize.