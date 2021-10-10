Nikki Gil gives birth to her second child

MANILA – Nikki Gil has finally given birth to her second child with husband BJ Albert.

The singer-actress shared the wonderful news via her Instagram page on Sunday.

Gil said: “Our little miss Madeline Elle arrived a few days ago.”

Gil added that she and Albert are completely smitten by their newborn daughter. “Thank you Lord for our sweet Maddie,” she wrote to end her post.

Several celebrities quickly congratulated the celebrity parents including Marian Rivera, Anne Curtis, Shaina Magdayao, Kaye Abad, Andi Manzano and more.

Gil first announced that she and Albert are having a second child last April.

The singer-actress herself broke the news to her Instagram followers by posting two photos of her with an evidently growing belly.

In the first picture, Gil can be seen cradling her bump, while her firstborn joins her in the second photo.

“Ready, Kuya Finn?” she wrote in the caption, teasing her son if he’s ready to become a big brother.

Gil gave birth to her first child in 2017. The singer-actress has been married to Albert for six years now.