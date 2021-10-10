MANILA – Heart Evangelista took to social media to pen a touching message for her husband, Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Sunday.

On Twitter, Evangelista said she is happy their stars aligned and described her husband as a blessing to a lot of people.

“Mawala na lahat wag Lang ikaw :) mahal na mahal kita. Happy birthday darleeeeeng,” she wrote.

On Instagram, Evangelista shared a series of their photos together while seemingly posing for the cameras in a studio.

“My ride-or-die. Happy birthday, babe,” she said in the caption.

Evangelista and Escudero have been married for six years. They celebrated their anniversary in February.

Escudero has twins from a previous marriage. He recently filed his candidacy for senator in next year's elections.

