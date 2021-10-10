MANILA – Erik Santos turned emotional as he celebrated his birthday on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

This after some of the country’s best singers performed his greatest hits on the The Greatest Showdown segment, highlighting the impact he’s made throughout his career.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Santos started the segment by singing “Pagbigyang Muli,” followed by Darren Espanto, who sang “I’ll Never Go.”

Jason Dy and KZ did a duet of “Paano Ba Ang Magmahal,” while Zsa Zsa Padilla sang “Kulang Ako Kung Wala Ka.”

Ogie Alcasid and Angeline Quinto performed “Bakit Ba Iniibig Ka,” and Regine Velasquez capped the segment with a powerful rendition of “This is the Moment.”

After everyone’s performances, Santos said he considers it a huge blessing to be celebrated by people who truly love him.

“Maraming salamat for celebrating my birthday this way. I would like to thank my dear icons, Kuya Ogie, Ate Reg, Miss Zsa Zsa, I miss you Kuya Gary (Valenciano), Kuya Martin (Nievera) and Sarah (Geronimo),” he said.

“You have no idea how happy and grateful I am whenever I perform with you guys every Sunday. Maraming salamat sa pagbibigay niyo sa akin ng pagkakataon na makasama at makatrabaho kayo.”

Aside from Santos, Quinto was also unable to stop her tears as she shared her birthday message for her good friend.

“Gusto ko lang ipagmalaki sa lahat ng tao na napakaraming mahahalagang pangyayari sa buhay ko na ikaw yung kasama ko. Si Erik yung isa sa mga taong nakakaalam ng lahat tungkol sa akin. Alam mo kung gaano kita kamahal. Alam mo kung gaano ko iniingatan kung ano yung meron tayo. Katulad ng lagi kong sinasabi ko sayo, ang dami kong pangarap na natupad na ikaw yung kasama ko,” she said.

“Sana lahat ng mga pangarap mo pa ay matupad at sobra akong excited na ma-witness pa lahat yun. Alam ko kung gaano mo kamahal yung family mo at nandito lang ako lagi para sayo. We love you Erik. Happy birthday,” she added.

The two were romantically linked in the past.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).