MANILA – Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia again said that he was only joking about a possible reunion of the band, but added that he is "dead serious" about another issue.

Buendia again took to social media on Sunday to say that his previous tweet about getting the band back together if Robredo runs was merely a joke.

The former Eraserheads vocalist, however, stressed that he is “dead serious” about wanting Vice President Leni Robredo to lead the country.

“I may joke about frivolous things like an old band getting back together, but I’m dead serious about our people’s future. #LetLeniLead,” he tweeted.

"I wish I had more time to chat with fans, some of whom I’m pretty sure don’t share my political views. But for a few mins we found a common ground and that is humanity. This is something we all share, and something that must resonate the most in a leader. #LetLeniLead2022" he said in another tweet.

In a press conference for his “Superproxies” digital concert, Buendia said that his previous declaration for an Eraserheads reunion if Robredo runs “was a half serious joke” that people made into a big deal.

While stressing that it was “far from a political post,” Buendia added that he respects and admires Robredo and “if I were to vote, she’s my top candidate right now.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Adoro teased that their band will be "together" in December, at least in oil canvass.

"I would also like...to promote...the first solo exhibition exhibition of my paintings...this December (details TBA). The Eraserheads will be there...all throughout the duration of the exhibit, IN GLORIOUS OIL ON CANVAS(es). Pramis," he said on Instagram.

The Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 with Buendia’s departure, after 13 years.

The last time the band performed together was in 2016 for a mini-set that included their hit "Maling Akala" as well as "Popmachine" and "Poor Man's Grave."

In 2018, it was rumored that the band was getting back together to perform during the UAAP men's basketball finals. Buendia, however, firmly ruled out any hopes for that to happen at that time.

Several months later, or in June 2019, Buendia again denied that there was any reunion happening. -- with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News