MANILA — Rising P-pop group BGYO on Sunday performed live for the first time its latest single "When I'm With You" on "ASAP Natin 'To."

Dressed in earth-toned outfits, Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki wooed the hearts of "ASAP" viewers with the new single off their debut album which was released last Thusday.

The bright, synth-laced "When I'm With You," lyrically, talks about a person who likes "who I am" when they are with the person they are attracted to.

The lyrics also contain references to popular American and Filipino superheroes.

BGYO debuted on January, 2 years after training under ABS-CBN's Star Hunt Academy.

The boy group is set to hold a joint concert with its "sister group" BINI in November.

The 2 groups are currrently featured as MTV Asia’s Spotlight artists for the months of October and November.