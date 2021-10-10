Ben&Ben to hold first major digital concert in December

MANILA – Folk rock band Ben&Ben is set to hold its first major concert in December.

Titled “Kuwaderno,” Ben&Ben will stage the online concert live from the Araneta Coliseum on December 5.

“Our First Major Concert is happening this December. We're excited to play for you all the songs from Pebble House Vol. 1: Kuwaderno, and all your favorite Ben&Ben songs,” the group said in a Facebook announcement.

While saying tickets will be out Sunday, the band said they will be announcing more details at a later time.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

RELATED VIDEO