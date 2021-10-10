Alessandra de Rossi puts up her own indie music label

Alessandra de Rossi. Handout

Alessandra de Rossi is a chameleon. She can do romantic comedies, horror, drama, and even fantasy.

Would it surprise you that she is following the path of Sofia Coppola, who she admits is an inspiration, by not only writing and directing but also scoring her own film?

Music, after all, is passion and love.

“I used to go to the old Tower Records and Music One in Glorietta and would buy a lot of CDs of music including bands that weren’t mainstream,” de Rossi said of her love for music.

De Rossi recently announced that she is putting up AWOOO Records – for A World Of Our Own – with Filipino-German chanteuse Hya and Southern California singer-songwriter Alfa as her initial roster of talents.

Both artists are women who signify the kind of strength that de Rossi wants to uphold. She said she's going to be on the lookout for artists who have distinct vocals and styles that are worth putting out there, and if possible, break out internationally.

“She sounded like an angel, and my world just stopped. I knew in my heart that this girl, given a chance, could be someone new singers can look up to,” de Rossi said of Hya (or Lee’Anna Weber Layumas), whose impressive range and knack for soothing melodies impressed the actress.

Her lilting debut single “Raindrops” arranged and co-produced with Nick Lazaro for La Balls Studio, is the first single from AWOOO.

Alfa is a schooled multi-instrumentalist who gravitated towards music very early on, eventually releasing three albums, an EP, and snagging top honors in the world category of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest in 2020.

While de Rossi is keen on promoting her young stable of artists, she admits to being shy about her personal music.

In 2012, she released an album titled "Adrift," under Orange and Lemons’ frontman Clem Castro’s Lilystars Records. The music she released was electro pop -- a genre that wasn’t even big back then. It was born of her love for the chill out music and Café del Mar series with a lot of atmospherics.

“Meron ba nakinig,” she asked with a hint of incredulity. “The music is just an expression of her thoughts and what I was listening to at that time.”

While it might be ahead of her time, that kind of music is once more popular.

However, AWOOO is about her artists.

“It took 20 years for people to actually believe in me,” de Rossi said, alluding to her slow but steady ascent in film and television. “I hope God blesses me with the right people, so that I can serve these artists and they don’t have to wait as long to be heard and understood. But this isn’t all about women, ha? If there are male artists out there who I like, I will help them too.”

This also affirms how she is as a true artist. She showed what being true to herself means and now she is extending it to artists as well through her record label.