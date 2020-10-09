What audiences can take away from 'Ben 10 vs. The Universe' film

A scene from 'Ben 10 vs. The Universe.' Handout

MANILA - It has been 15 years since viewers first met Ben 10, making the show one of the longest-running cartoon series on Cartoon Network.

This weekend, Ben Tennyson will make his big-screen debut through the movie “Ben 10 vs. The Universe” which will showcase him going interstellar in an attempt to save the day.

But before all his movie adventures, producer Will Patrick talked to ABS-CBN News to share his biggest inspirations in doing the film.

“A big inspiration for me as far as directing and pacing those are the mix of action and comedy,” he said. “I grew up a big superhero fan so that’s obviously a big influence on what I do on Ben 10.”

Patick said the idea of coming up with the movie started early last year when the series was in mid-production for its fourth season.

Talking about difference between the process of working on the series and the movie, Patrick said: “Essentially what happens [in the series] is we get outlines from Man of Action who kind of writes the overall story. And then we hand an episode to a board team and they kind of put their own spin on it and write their own jokes. Kind of make loose ends meet.”

“But for this, obviously it was a movie so it was a lot longer. We broke it up into six parts. Each board team got a section of outlines. They all worked through that and communicated with each other a lot. It was quite the undertaking by the entire crew,” he added.

As the producer, Patrick said his job was “to make sure that everything was working together well and sewing the pieces together.”

To have the film released during uncertain times, Patrick said he is hoping the audiences will just remember how to fun when they see “Ben 10 vs. The Universe.”

“At the end of the day, the movie is just a big, fun action movie about Ben. It should be fun,” he said.

“But really, the story is about family and the importance of working together with them. Ben gets hurled out into space and has to return to his family and it really kind of highlights how much he needs them. I think that that’s really the underlying message of the movie,” he added.

Patrick is also optimistic that the movie will entertain both old and new fans.

“There are definitely aspects… we made references [to the old show] so yes I think there’s definitely something there for the older fans,” he said.

With the Ben 10 franchise coming a very long way, Patrick said the best way to describe how he feels is “a little overwhelmed.”

“I just hope we are continuing that on and we are living up to everyone’s expectations,” he said.

After the movie, Patrick teased that there will definitely be more adventures for Ben and it’s definitely not the end of it.

According to its official synopsis, the movie will focus around a blast from Ben’s past returning to do double damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, forcing Ben to go interstellar to save the day.

Meanwhile, Gwen and Grandpa Max team up to help protect the world in Ben’s absence.

But when Ben is confused for the villain in space, he figures out a way to get back to Earth to help save it.

The movie will premiere on October 10 worldwide. It will be available to fans in the Philippines via HBO, HBO Family, Boomerang, Warner TV and the streaming service HBO GO.