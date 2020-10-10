WATCH: Vice Ganda teases Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago over dating news

Jodi. Sta Maria and Raymart Santiago, reported to be dating, were among the guests on Saturday’s “It’s Showtime.”

MANILA — It was not too long ago when news broke that they’re dating.

And it looks like Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago already have their fair share of teasing to laugh over with their celebrity friends, based on how their guesting on this Saturday’s “It’s Showtime” went.

Both of them were guests of the noontime show, albeit in different segments. Santiago played the “Name It to Win It” game first with his brother, Rowell, before Sta. Maria’s appearance on “Hide and Sing,” a segment where she had to guess who among three masked performers was the real singer.

That they didn’t share a single second of screen time together, however, did not stop host Vice Ganda from throwing a quip about the pair’s new relationship.

For Santiago, Vice Ganda joked that he should team up with him for their game because both of them were in currently in love. “Raymart, sama-sama ang mga inlab,” the joke went.

His tease for Sta. Maria came when it was the actress’ turn to make her final decision on who she thought was the real singer was.

Both of them agreed that it was the third person, and Vice Ganda said: “Kilala ko yung boses number three. Boses pa lang. Kilalang-kilala ko iyan, napapanood ko iyan. Pamilya iyan ng artists. Raymart iyan, number three.”

You can check out both of the light moments in the videos below:

(Vice Ganda teases Raymart Santiago in the 59 second mark)

(Vice Ganda teases Jodi Sta. Maria in the 54 second mark)