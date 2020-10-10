WATCH: ‘It's Showtime' opens in high spirits as it returns to free TV

MANILA — The denial of the ABS-CBN franchise, which meant that the network had to stop its free broadcast operations, may have put a huge obstacle between the hosts of “It’s Showtime” and their fans.

But on Saturday, the noontime favorite became the first live ABS-CBN show to air again on free TV since the shutdown, thanks to a deal with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

The start of the program, which saw the hosts perform a series of song and dance numbers, was shown on A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe, during the same 12 p.m. time slot it had prior to Channel 2 being forced off-ar.

“Thank God it’s Zaturday. Thank God it’s Zuper amazing. Thank God it’s Zoe,” said host Vice Ganda.

The comedian also thanked Zoe Broadcasting Network’s owner, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, for welcoming them to their “new home.”

You can check out the opening number below:

The free-TV comeback comes five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May, due to the non-renewal of its franchise by the House of Representatives.

In the past months, ABS-CBN has been airing its programs via cable on the Kapamilya Channel, and via free streaming on Kapamilya Online Live on platforms like YouTube.

The new A2Z airs on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.