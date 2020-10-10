WATCH: Daniel ‘proposes’ to Kathryn in first ‘The House Arrest of Us’ teaser

MANILA — Star Cinema has released the first teaser for its digital movie series, “The House Arrest of Us,” which will see Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo play a set-to-be-wed couple.

Uploaded this Saturday, the first look opens with the two, as their characters, getting engaged. “Basta kasama kita at hindi mo ako iiwan, okay na ako,” Padilla’s character tells Bernardo’s.

It turns out that they’ll be together, whether they wanted to or not anyway because of the sudden implementation of a community quarantine, referencing real-life events with the pandemic.

The twist is that they won’t be alone and that they’re stuck with their feuding families as well, funnily shown as shouting angrily at one another as Padilla and Bernardo vow forever.

The romantic comedy movie series, which will be divided into 13 episodes, will begin airing October 24 on KTX and October 25 on iWant-TFC. It also stars Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, and Gardo Versoza.