WATCH: Anne Curtis turns emotional over ‘It’s Showtime’ comeback on free TV

MANILA — “Nakakaiyak dahil hindi ako nakasali sa kanta.”

This was what Anne Curtis quipped as she turned emotional over seeing her “It’s Showtime” co-hosts perform the opening number for the noontime show’s return to free TV this Saturday.

Curtis could not join the production as she is still in Australia, where she welcomed her first child, a baby daughter named Dahlia. The pandemic also made it difficult for her to travel back, but she promised that she’ll be part of “It’s Showtime” again soon.

“Lapit na,” she teased.

Curtis spoke to her fellow hosts via an online video call, and she admitted that she could not help but tear up a bit after watching their show’s comeback.

“Grabe nakakaiyak iyong opening to see you so happy about what’s happening,” she said. “I can’t wait to come back and be reunited with all of you and to make our ‘madlang people' happy.”

Vice Ganda said that the number would’ve been more fun if Curtis was part of it. “Alam naman nating lahat na masaya ito kapag kasama ka namin,” the comedian told her.

You can check out the touching moment below:

“It’s Showtime” was the first live Kapamilya show to debut on A2Z, the result of ABS-CBN’s blocktime agreement with the Zoe Broadcasting Network following the government shutdown of its broadcast channels.

It can be viewed on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.