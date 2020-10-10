'Paalam, mama ko': Pokwang's mother Gloria passes away

MANILA — Pokwang’s mother Gloria has passed away, the comedian confirmed Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Pokwang, whose real name is Marietta Subong, shared with her fans the sad news on her social media accounts by writing: “Paalam mama ko.”

sa tuwing lumalabas ako para magtrabaho puno ako ng takot dahil sa pandemiang ito, pero kailanagan ko kasi gusto kopa madugtungan ang buhay mo mama ko 😢 salamat sa pagmamahal mo at kalinga saming mga anak mo at apo 🙏🏼 paalam mama ko 💔 mahal ka namin sobra... — marietta subong (@pokwang27) October 9, 2020

She also posted on Instagram a photo of her with her mom, whom she described as the “best nanay sa buong mundo.”

“I love you soooo much. Kung ‘di dahil sa kanya wala ako sa earth para mapasaya kayo. Salamat nanay kong mahal. Hanggang sa muling pagkikita,” she wrote.

Pokwang’s mom was known to have had Alzheimer’s disease.

In a heartbreaking interview back in 2016, Pokwang revealed that her mother had then already lost her memory to the point that she no longer knew her and her siblings’ names.

A Pep report said that Pokwang’s mother died about 4 a.m. Saturday. She was said to have been 80.