LOOK: Jacob Batalon of ‘Spider Man’ fame shares new look

Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon recently revealed his new look on social media.
Wearing an all-season bomber jacket that teased his chest, Batalon said in an Instagram post that he has lost weight and people could now stop telling him to do so.
“While I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now,” he said.
Batalon played the role of Peter Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds, in Marvel’s “Spider Man: Far from Home” in 2019, and “Spider Man: Homecoming” in 2017.
He also starred in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).
