LOOK: Jacob Batalon of ‘Spider Man’ fame shares new look

Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon said people could stop telling him now to lose weight. Jacob Batalon's Instagram

Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon recently revealed his new look on social media.

Wearing an all-season bomber jacket that teased his chest, Batalon said in an Instagram post that he has lost weight and people could now stop telling him to do so.

“While I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now,” he said.

Batalon played the role of Peter Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds, in Marvel’s “Spider Man: Far from Home” in 2019, and “Spider Man: Homecoming” in 2017.

He also starred in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).