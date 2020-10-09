'Here comes the sun': Vice Ganda excited with return of 'It's Showtime' on free TV

MANILA - Vice Ganda looks forward to welcoming back Kapamilya viewers to free TV, with the announcement of the ABS-CBN Corp.'s blocktime agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

A2Z, the newly rebranded Channel 11 of Zoe, will be the new home of some Kapamilya programs starting October 10.

Daily noontime TV show, “It’s Showtime,” will be one of those programs.

"It’s Showtime on A2Z Channel 11 starting tomorrow. Haiiiiikennatweeeeyyytttt!!!!" Vice Ganda, who is one of the program's co-hosts, said in a tweet Friday.

It’s Showtime on A2Z Channel 11 starting tomorrow. Haiiiiikennatweeeeyyytttt!!!! #BetterDays — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 9, 2020

"Here comes the sun little darling...," Vice Ganda also said in an Instagram post.

The free-TV comeback of some Kapamilya programs comes five months after ABS-CBN Channel 2 initially ceased its broadcast in May, due to the non-renewal of its franchise by the Duterte administration.

The subsequent denial of its franchise renewal application by the House of Representatives in July meant ABS-CBN, the network, could no longer return to air on free television.

In the past months, ABS-CBN has instead been airing its programs via cable on Kapamilya Channel, and via free streaming on Kapamilya Online Live.

Aside from the blocktime agreement with ABS-CBN, the revamped programming of A2Z will also include shows from Christian Broadcasting Network, Knowledge Channel, and Light TV.

The new A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free TV via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Zoe Broadcasting Network Inc. was founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva.