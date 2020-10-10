‘Happiness’: Fans welcome back ‘unstoppable’ ‘It’s Showtime’ to free TV

MANILA — They had to say goodbye to their audience on free television.

And when they returned on Saturday, thanks to ABS-CBN’s deal with the Zoe Broadcasting Network, the hosts of “It’s Showtime” received a warm welcome from fans, who took to Twitter to share their joy.

“Happiness,” wrote one user, in a post showing a clip of a woman dancing to the program’s theme song.

“Same emotion,” said another, as the caption to a video of Kim Chiu, who recently became a regular host of the show, in tears over their comeback.

Some others dubbed “It’s Showtime” and its network as “unstoppable.”

Same emotion 🥺 I'm so happy!!! Nakanood din ng live sa tv ❤💚💙 @prinsesachinita

CONGRATULATIONS ITS SHOWTIME!!! @itsShowtimeNa#ShowtimeKumpletoAngAraw pic.twitter.com/g3KqGbk6S4 — Joanna Villaruz Basiño (@joannabasino16) October 10, 2020

#ShowtimeKumpletoangAraw #A2ZChannel11



I am really happy that your back.

We really miss you guys. pic.twitter.com/LlDmGMJVtU — Allen Nae Compleza (@ComplezaNae) October 10, 2020

grabe vice's happiness and excitement introducing and then seeing anne HUHU and everyone's actually huhuhu you can feel everyone love for each other this is SOOO LOVELY HUHU #ShowtimeKumpletoAngAraw pic.twitter.com/EfahmuyG71 — Reese #ManiningilAngKasaysayan (@ViFeelings) October 10, 2020

This is the first live show of “It’s Showtime” that aired on free television in five months.

The episode began with the intention of showcasing positivity through songs and dance numbers from the hosts, who have been saying that this is looking like the start of “better days.”

Led by Vice Ganda, they then expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to reach a wider audience again, specifically mentioning Evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva, the owner of the Zoe Broadcasting Network.

They also thanked ABS-CBN bosses, including CEO Carlo Katigbak and COO Cory Vidanes, for making their comeback possible.

“Ang sarap lumuha ng masarap na dahilan,” said Vice Ganda.

Zzzzzzenkyu zo muzzzh Madlang Peepz!!!!! Better dayzzzz with A2Z Channel 11.

Happy Birthday Bro. Eddie Villanueva!!!! I am sincerely gratefull! To God be all the glory! 🌞🌈 — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 10, 2020

The show featured guests such as “Ang Probinsyano” stars Raymart and Rowell Santiago, and “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” lead actress Jodi Sta. Maria in its various segments. They also continued with “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” where the contestants admittedly felt nervous singing in such an important episode.

You can watch the full episode on YouTube, starting with Part 1 below:

“It’s Showtime” will be a regular part of the revamped programming of A2Z, which will also include other Kapamilya offerings programs from the Christian Broadcasting Network, Knowledge Channel, and Light TV.

A2Z will air on Channel 11 on free television via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It will also be available on many cable and satellite television providers like Sky Cable.