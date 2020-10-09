ABS-CBN Entertainment hits 30 million subscribers on YouTube

The 30 million number makes the channel the most subscribed YouTube channel in the country.

MANILA — ABS-CBN on Thursday announced that its YouTube channel for entertainment content has reached 30 million subscribers.

The growth is partly due to the Kapamilya network’s online push to reach its audiences, especially after the decision of the government to have its free TV broadcast operations stopped.

The channel was started in 2008, and served as a hub for highlights of ABS-CBN shows and other online content. Since the shutdown, however, it also served as one of the homes —in addition to iWant-TFC— to full teleseryes and various promotional livestreams.

It’s also where ABS-CBN has been streaming its Kapamilya Channel programming.

The 30 million makes the channel the most subscribed YouTube channel in the country. It is also the most viewed with over 38.8 billion views.

This meant that ABS-CBN now has nearly 45 million subscribers across three YouTube channels, with the other two being: ABS-CBN News (10.4 million) and Star Cinema (3.3 million).

