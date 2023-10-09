MANILA – Anne Curtis was surprised at how fast time flew by since she portrayed Celine Magsaysay in the television series “Maging Sino Ka Man.”

“17 years ago?! Hala! The youth of today and most of the bagets and social media are like WHAT IS THIS?” she said in a series of Twitter posts.

“Celine Magsaysay will forever be one of my Top fave Tv series characters,” she added.

Furthermore, she shared a clip of one of her scenes, remarking that viewing it in the now makes her really emotional.

“Gonna make me cry,” she said before adding three crying emojies.

“Maging Sino Ka Man,” which aired from 2006 to 2007, starred Bea Alonzo as Jackie, John Lloyd Cruz as Eli, Anne Curtis as Celine, and Sam Milby as JB. Its story revolved around these four main characters as they attempted to find love and purpose in their respective lives.

Eli develops special feelings for Jackie after a chance meeting following an accident that caused her amnesia. While Jackie lived a simple life with Eli in the province, her family and boyfriend JB grieved her loss. JB then found solace and a new love in Celine.

However, Jackie's return disrupted everyone's seemingly hopeful beginnings, causing Celine to fall into a depressive state, breaking JB's heart, and revealing Eli's strengths and weaknesses in matters of love.