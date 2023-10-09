Embattled drag artist Pura Luka Vega performed with their mother during a fundraiser event held in Manila on October 9, 2023. Screenshot.

MANILA — It was an emotional night for the LGBT community as embattled drag artist Pura Luka Vega performed with their mother during a fundraiser event held on Sunday.

Titled "NKKLK: A Fundraising Show for Pura Luka Vega," various drag artists in the Philippines gathered to show their support to Pura, who was recently released on bail.

Among those who performed at the event were "Drag Race Philipines" season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole along with the first season's contestant Lady Morgana, Corazon Filipinas, and Turing. Veruschka Levels from season 2 also joined the event.

Also in the lineup were Pura's "Drag Den Philippines" season 1 co-stars Maria Cristina, Aries Night, and Lady Gagita.

During the final part of the show, Pura performed a lip sync of "The Prayer," which made the audience tear up as the artist's mother joined them on stage.

In her speech, "Drag Den Philippines" season 1 winner NAIA stressed that art should not be censored.

"This is not just an attack against the community; this is an attack against the freedom of speech. Drag is an art form that cannot be silenced and art should not be censored," NAIA said.

"An attack against one of us is an attack against every single one of us and our community and we all stood up against that today," she added.

Pura was released on bail last Saturday, the Manila police said, days after their arrest in relation to a remix performance of the Catholic Mass song "Ama Namin."

A photo released by Police Lt. Col. Leandro Gutierrez, chief of the Manila Police District Station 3, showed Pura, whose real name is Amadeus Fernando Pagante, outside the jail facility.

Bail recommended for the immoral doctrines, obscene publications, and exhibitions and indecent shows case was at P72,000.

The Manila police arrested Pura on Wednesday for a complaint filed against them over a video that ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders in the Philippines, where a majority identifies as Catholic.

Pura has been declared persona non grata — through non-binding resolutions — in several provinces, cities, and towns calling the performance "blasphemous and a disrespect to the religion."