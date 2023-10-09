Priam shoots self as 'The Iron Heart' finale week begins

Priam (Albert Martinez) shot himself as "The Iron Heart" starts its the finale week on October 9, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Priam (Albert Martinez) shot himself as "The Iron Heart" starts its finale week.

In the Monday episode, Priam felt that he was betrayed, as his son Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) sided with the CIB anew.

"Ano'ng nangyari, anak? I believed in you, I trusted you pero trinaydor mo 'ko, alam mo ba kung ano 'tong ginawa mo? ... Nilagay mo sa kapahamakan ang buhay ko," Priam said.

"Dumating na ang oras na pagbayaran mo ang lahat ng kasalanan mo," Apollo said.

"Hindi na ako babalik doon, anak. Hindi sa akin bagay mabulok sa kulungan," Priam replied.

"Ginawa ko lang kung ano'ng tungkulin ko," Apollo said.

Priam asked Apollo to let him live but the father felt like Apollo has already decided to get him arrested.

"Ginawa mo 'yung tama, ginawa ko 'yung alam kong tama. Hindi na ako magbabago, anak. Ikaw, ang ama ko, tanggap ko na 'yun, hindi magbabago 'yun, pero may pagkakataon, may pagkakataon ka pa na pumanig sa kabutihan," Priam said.

"Bibigyan kita ng pagkakataon na pumili, allow me to walk away and kalimutan natin ang lahat ng nangyari o gawin mo 'yung tama," he added.

"Harapin mo lahat ng kasalanan mo, sumama ka na sa'kin," Apollo replied.

Priam felt that he has no other choice and he shot himself, opening the finale week of the action series.

It was not the first time that Priam was assumed dead in the show as the series' opener in July showed that Eros (Jake Cuenca) shot him but was later revealed to be alive.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

