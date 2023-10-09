Paulo Avelino shares struggles on gaining, losing weight for 'Linlang'

Paulo Avelino. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor Paulo Avelino shared his struggles on gaining and losing weight for his role as Victor in "Linlang."

Victor is the husband of Juliana (Kim Chiu) who goes on a journey to find his wife's lover.

"Hindi madali. Siyempre kasi at the start of the show, upon pitching it to me, nag-ready na kaagad ako to gain weight and part of that, of course, you lose other projects. You can't do other projects because you're big, you're heavy, ang dami talagang naapektuhan," Avelino said.

"Iniisip ko lagi it's for the show, para rin 'to sa show. Ta's pagkatapos nun kinailangan ko pang magpapayat, doble hirap. 'Yung usapan ganito katagal tapos pabawas nang pabawas 'yung mga days na binibigay na palugit sa 'kin," he added.

Avelino also narrated how he needed to double his efforts to lose weight in order to be in shape for his character's transformation.

"Sabi ko ayokong mapahiya, gusto ko, maiba 'yung itsura ko dito sa phase na 'to ng show o ng serye. 'Yun talaga, nag-crash diet ako, work out non-stop rigorously and at the same time, I was training for boxing as well dito sa show," the actor said.

"Mayroon pa isang phase pa uli na nagpapayat ako sa latter part ng show so we could complete it. It was hard, mahirap, hindi madali pero iniisip ko lang lagi gusto ko lang ibigay 'yung dedication ko dito sa show na 'to and para maiba rin kasi I don't think it's been done in Philippine TV before," he added.

With his portrayal of Victor, Avelino hopes that actors would be inspired to be dedicated to their craft.

"It's something to inspire future actors, the younger generation. I hope they can see all the effort that I gave and I hope it inspires people to do better in the future," he said.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

