Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde has arrived in Busan, South Korea for the 2023 Asia Contents Awards.

Clips of Atayde's red-carpet walk were shared by ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic on social media.



The actor-politician is nominated for best lead actor for his stellar performance as Agent Anton dela Rosa in the drama series “Cattleya Killer” on Amazon Prime Video.

Atayde is up against Fan Wei of “The Long Season,” Nat Kitcharit of “Delete,” Ryu Seung Ryong of “Moving”, Satoh Takeru of “First Love”, and Yagira Yuya of “Gannibal.”

This is Atayde's second nomination from the same award-giving body, having previously clinched the Best Actor trophy three years ago for his standout performance in “Bag Man.”

The Asia Contents Awards (ACA) is an annual event that recognizes excellent contents made for TV, OTT, and online across Asia.

This year’s ACA has partnered with the International OTT Festival, co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City, expanding its topography from Asia to the world and embracing changes in the growing content industry.

According to Atayde, this partnership broadened the event's scope, with a surge in submissions by over 50%, culminating in 215 entries from 18 diverse countries. The award categories, reflecting the multifaceted nature of content today, have expanded from 12 to 17. These encompass competitive awards like the Best Lead Actor and Actress, as well as non-competitive ones such as Lifetime Achievement Award.

He also explained that “OTT” refers to streaming services that relay content straight to viewers using the internet, bypassing traditional mediums like cable or satellite.

In an interview before he left for South Korea, he said, “I'm deeply honored by the nominations and extend my deepest thanks to both award institutions for acknowledging the collective efforts of my co-stars, our creative teams, and myself. As I look forward to attending both ceremonies, I’d like to emphasize that, regardless of the results, these nominations are a tribute to the Filipino spirit and dedication.”

Atayde’s mother, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, expressed pride and joy in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Congratulations, Arjo, for winning Best Actor here in the Philippines for your performance in 'Cattleya Killer.' Your nominations in these award-giving bodies make me so happy. Keep it up, my son. We're very proud of you. Lord, thank you will never be enough, but yes, thank you so much for all Your blessings,” she wrote. -- With report from Josh Mercado

