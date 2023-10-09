MANILA -- (UPDATED) After releasing his single “Letting You Go” under his new management, former Side A frontman Joey Generoso announced his upcoming solo concert “Side Ko Lang” on November 5 at New Frontier Theatre in Quezon City.

Produced by Random Minds, the concert will feature Generoso's contributions to the OPM songbook and will highlight his journey — from being a band member to becoming a solo artist.

He will sing some of his hit songs like “Forevermore,” “So Many Questions,” “Set You Free,” “Hold On,” “Deep Inside,” and “Letting You Go.”

In an interview, Random Minds executive Allan Villegas said, “It’s a full night of reminiscing and appreciating Joey G’s extensive repertoire with our second installment of the Random Hits Live series.”

“Joey G is a singer-songwriter who has endeared himself and his body of work to music fans through the decades. It is a remarkable feat that he is still at it and shows no signs of slowing down,” he added.

Random Hits Live is a series of shows featuring both local and international acts, Villegas explained.

“Our first installment featured Korean group Dreamcatcher. So we figured it was only natural that we also celebrate our very own legendary talents like Joey G. And as for 'Side Ko Lang,' we also plan to bring the show out on tour outside of Manila,” he said.

Fellow hitmaker Juris will join Generoso on November 5.

Tickets are available at www.ticketnet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide. There’s also a limited number of VIP meet-and-greet passes available exclusively through www.randommindsinc.com.