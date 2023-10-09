Janna Dominguez mourns death of daughter



MANILA -- Actress Janna Dominguez is mourning the death of her daughter Yzabel Ablan. She was 20.

Dominguez confirmed the sad news through a social media post on Sunday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Yzabel Ablan .She has touched so many lives and she has been an inspiration to many. We will be holding her wake from October 8 to October 12 at La Pieta Funeral Homes, Angeles, Pampanga. We invite those who wish to pay their respects and celebrate her life to visit.

Knowing Yza, it will mean a lot to her," Dominguez wrote in her post.

In another post, she said their daughter died of sudden heart failure and lung infection.

"Sa sobrang ayaw niya nakaka-abala ng ibang tao, hindi niya sinabi sa 'min mga nararamdaman niya. Nag pa-check up siya the day before and doctor gave her meds na kaya iniisip namin OK na. Then bigla na lang gano'n," wrote Dominguez, adding that Yzabel was at her condo in Manila when she suddenly had a hard time breathing.

"Dumiretcho na kami agad ng Manila. Pero wala. After multiple attempts to revive here wala na talaga. God called her back home na."

Yzabel is Dominguez's daughter with Mickey Ablan.

Just last Saturday, Dominguez announced that she had given birth to a baby boy, whom they named Leon.

Dominguez was a former contestant on ABS-CBN's reality competition "Pinoy Fear Factor."