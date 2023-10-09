GOT7's Mark Tuan sets Manila concert in January 2024

K-pop star Mark Tuan. Photo: Instagram/marktuan

Filipino Ahgases can finally complete K-pop group GOT7's "tingi" era.

Mark Tuan announced Monday he was heading to Manila in January for a concert, becoming the last among his bandmates to hold a solo performance in the country.

On his social media pages, the 30-year-old American singer of Taiwanese descent listed new stops for the Asian leg of his "The Other Side" tour.

They include a show in the Philippine capital on January 14, 2024, based on the poster. Further details were not immediately available.

Some new cities for the Asia leg of the tour!!



the other side

ASIA TOUR 2023-24



🔜 NOV 4 TAIWAN

🔜 NOV 11 MACAO



🆕 JAN 6 KUALA LUMPUR

🆕 JAN 14 MANILA

🆕 JAN 20 BANGKOK

🆕 JAN 27 SEOUL#MarkTuan #Mark #마크 #段宜恩 #theothersideAsiaTour pic.twitter.com/HGClcwyiYh — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) October 9, 2023

Tuan is also set to bring his concert tour to Taiwan, Macao, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea, according to the poster.

The tour takes its title from Tuan's first full album, released in August 2022.

Tuan is the final member of GOT7 to hold a solo performance in Manila since international concerts resumed in the country following strict COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Local fans have dubbed this string of shows as GOT7's "tingi" era, referring to the Filipino culture of purchasing products in small amounts. The group's members have mostly been focusing on their solo careers in recent years.

Meanwhile, Tuan's bandmate, Yugyeom, is returning to the Philippines in October for a joint concert with fellow K-pop stars Taemin of SHINee and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation.

